Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,064.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $986.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $819.70 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,085.47.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

