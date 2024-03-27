Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 905 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.29. 208,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,199. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $227.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

