Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Decreases By 69.9%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the February 29th total of 75,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tharimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THAR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 138,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,914. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tharimmune

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

