Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 1.1 %

SPKKY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 90,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,061. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0618 dividend. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

