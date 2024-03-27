Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 177,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

