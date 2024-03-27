SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.7% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,834,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. 4,223,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,389,885. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

