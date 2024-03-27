Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 471 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. 1,773,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

