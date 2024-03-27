Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 965,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $177.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

