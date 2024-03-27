133,547 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 133,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,246. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.