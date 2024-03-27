Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $159,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,571 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

