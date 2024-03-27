Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $182,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. 1,689,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

