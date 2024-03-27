Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,028 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $170.69. 1,309,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,642. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

