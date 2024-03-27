Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $24.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,306.78. The company had a trading volume of 945,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,263.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,058.13. The company has a market cap of $605.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.