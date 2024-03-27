Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $108.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

