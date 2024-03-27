Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147.73 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $768.46 million and approximately $147.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 696,113,342 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

