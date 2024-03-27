Celestia (TIA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $143.67 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $143.67 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $13.65 or 0.00019748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,032,438,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,032,219,178.082077 with 173,262,705.832077 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.00740383 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $120,608,990.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.