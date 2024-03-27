Axie Infinity Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $10.96 or 0.00015850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $123.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007205 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00024602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,079.04 or 0.99928261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00147164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,309,339 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,300,428.99393636 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.4019546 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $108,604,764.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.