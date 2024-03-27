The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lifted by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 5.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.