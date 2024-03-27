iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 826,997 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

