JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,173.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 41.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
Kodiak Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ KOD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,577. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $376.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.17.
Kodiak Sciences Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
