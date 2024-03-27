JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases New Stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Braidwell LP raised its position in Immunocore by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after buying an additional 438,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 217,920 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 207,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 198,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

