Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

MIY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

