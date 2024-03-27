JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,341 shares of company stock worth $5,840,586. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 302,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

