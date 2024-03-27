JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 5,665 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. BeiGene makes up approximately 1.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BGNE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $272.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.99.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

