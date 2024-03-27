JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406,372 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 24.2% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.06% of NU worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in shares of NU by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 448,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 827,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 614,859 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NU by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NU stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,521,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,221,207. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

