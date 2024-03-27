iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s Largest Position

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $83.29. 1,523,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

