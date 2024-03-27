Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $6.14 Million Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 111,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,411,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.05. 343,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.15. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $113.38 and a one year high of $145.10.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

