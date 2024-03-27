First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.98. The stock had a trading volume of 356,214 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

