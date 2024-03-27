Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,618,000 after purchasing an additional 161,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

