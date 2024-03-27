Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,289 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. 105,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

