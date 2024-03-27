Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $136,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.11. 895,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.33.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

