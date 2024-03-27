179 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $958.47. The company had a trading volume of 179,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $899.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $478.77 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

