Courier Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,696. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.32 and a 52 week high of $288.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

