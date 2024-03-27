Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $152,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. 184,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,927. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

