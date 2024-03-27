Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MYR Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $170.95. 14,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $140.22. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

