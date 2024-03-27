Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

