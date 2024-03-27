Spring Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. 1,582,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,773. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.