Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $121,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 452,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,758. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

