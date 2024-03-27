First National Corp MA ADV Has $290,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. 10,598,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,488,383. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

