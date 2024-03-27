BNB Price Tops $570.88 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. BNB has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion and approximately $2.03 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $570.88 or 0.00828294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,536,579 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,536,682.6228257. The last known price of BNB is 578.40938522 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2124 active market(s) with $2,081,662,608.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

