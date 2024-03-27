BNB Price Tops $570.88 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. BNB has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion and approximately $2.03 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $570.88 or 0.00828294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,536,579 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,536,682.6228257. The last known price of BNB is 578.40938522 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2124 active market(s) with $2,081,662,608.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
