Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 67,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 63,685 shares.The stock last traded at $101.77 and had previously closed at $100.98.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

