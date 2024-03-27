Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,870,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,566,441 shares.The stock last traded at $13.56 and had previously closed at $13.60.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 53,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,856,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 161,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

