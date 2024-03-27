NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.63. NIO shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 32,280,535 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NIO Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

