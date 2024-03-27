Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.57

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.11. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 211,116 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

