Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

