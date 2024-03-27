IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 270,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 116,058 shares.The stock last traded at $30.78 and had previously closed at $30.75.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $646.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

