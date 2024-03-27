Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.77. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 968,531 shares trading hands.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,410,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after buying an additional 1,521,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,293,000 after buying an additional 8,709,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

