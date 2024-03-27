IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. 6,191,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,139,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.