Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 633,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 387,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,511,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,511,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,720 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

