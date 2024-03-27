The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 124,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 53,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.82. 1,576,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.